COVID-19: Umahi imposes dusk to dawn curfew on Ebonyi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi, on Saturday imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in all parts of the state as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Umahi, who made the declaration in a state-wide broadcast, stated that the curfew would be from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily and ordered the citizens to comply with the directive.

The governor said that the decision was reached because of the increasing cases of the disease in Lagos and some northern states of the country where indigenes of the state reside.

“Our fear is that if this thing gets worse, our people in Lagos and northern part of Nigeria will start finding their way back to the state aggressively even through the bushes.

“This is not wisdom at all but the wisdom is to stay indoors and lock your house,’’ he said.

He said movements into the state was still banned, including building material as only health workers were permitted to move under the instruction of the health team.

“This partial lockdown means that there is no night movement and activities in the state because the illegal movements occur mostly at nights.

“Chairmen of Local Government Areas (LGA), coordinators of development centres and traditional rulers are to ensure full compliance of the lockdown as those who fail will be punished,” he said.

Umahi urged the public to stop complaining of corrupt practices among the COVID-19 team in the state but report any case of bribery and other malpractices to the government.

“We have urged to public to assist in the fight against COVID-19 by taking pictures of those giving bribe or contravening the Covid-19 regulation and submit to us.

“They should identify the team’s member involved in such malpractice and we will go for the offender who will be tried in the court,’’ he said.

The governor said that the palliatives to cushion the effects of the lockdown in the state will be shared at the appropriate time, according to names compiled through the various wards in the state.

“The exercise will not be done on party level.

“Any person who peddles false information on this matter will be arrested and prosecuted as I have ordered the arrest of the Sun newspapers Correspondent in the state for publishing false information on Lassa fever ravaging the state,’’ he said.