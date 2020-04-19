S’West govs order closure of entry points into region

Governors of the six South West states of Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo have ordered the immediate closure of all entry points into the region.

This is even as the Governors announced that wearing of nose masks would be made compulsory in all the six states of the region with effect from 24th April.

Besides, the governors have dissolved the Board of Directors of O’DUA Investment Limited.

Aside the dissolution of the regional business conglomerate, which is with immediate effect, the governors equally took further steps to jointly tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the region.

In a press statement personally signed by the Ondo State Governor and Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, the Governors however, mandated the Group Managing Director of the conglomerate to be in charge of the business venture bequeathed to the states by the old Western Region before a new board is constituted.

The statement reads: “The South West Governors at its virtual meeting held on Thursday 16th April, 2020 resolved as follows:

“That as owner state Governors we dissolve the Board of Directors of ODUA Investment Limited with immediate effect. The Group Managing Director should take charge of the affairs of the conglomerate pending the constitution of a new Board.

“That the entry points of our six states be closed forthwith to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We also agreed that people involved in essential services or dealing in medicine, water and consumable items in particular, traders and market men/women should endeavour to wear nose masks while outside plying their trade to minimize the spread of the deadly virus.

“The Governors further agreed that wearing of nose masks will be made compulsory for everybody coming out of their homes effective from Friday 24th April, 2020 in their respective states,”