The federal government has received 147 stranded Nigerians repatriated from Libya under the Assisted Voluntary Return initiative, facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in a statement on Wednesday, said the returnees arrived at the Cargo Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, aboard an Air Libya Airlines flight with registration number 5A-BAE around 5:15 pm on October 21, 2025.

NEMA said the operation was coordinated by its Lagos Operations Office in collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

The agency disclosed that the returnees comprised 100 adults — 32 males and 68 females — as well as 34 children (18 males and 16 females) and 13 infants (5 males and 8 females).

Personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) were on the ground to conduct biometric registration and documentation for proper identification and smooth reintegration into society.

“In line with the federal government’s commitment to ensuring the safe, dignified, and humane return of its citizens, the returnees were provided with food, potable water, medical care, ambulance services, and counselling, alongside logistical support to facilitate their transition.

“The entire reception process was well-coordinated, efficient, and centred on the welfare and dignity of all returnees,” the statement said.