Cross River lifts ban on religious gatherings

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has lifted the suspension on public worship centres in the state.

In a statement signed by Mr Christian Ita, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, the order lifting the suspension will take effect from Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Ayade said conscious of the spiritual economy and in response to appeals by religious leaders in the state, lifting the suspension on public worship became necessary.

“The order suspending public worship in the state is hereby lifted with effect from Sunday, May 24, 2020.

“Consequently, starting from Sunday, May 24, 2020, church services are permitted but should be limited to the sitting capacity of the church, the same applies to mosques.

“Use of face masks is compulsory for all worshipers, churches and mosques should provide buckets for hand washing, or sanitizers.

“Churches and mosques are hereby advised to strictly adhere to the instructions as the enforcement team will still go around to check compliance,” he said.

He added that the understanding and cooperation of religious leaders contributed immensely in keeping the state COVID-19 free thus far.