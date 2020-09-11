Customs intercepts Dubai-bound passenger with 2,886 ATM cards

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command on Thursday said it arrested a Dubai bound passenger, lshaq Abubakar Abubakar, in possession of 2,886 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and four Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards.

The Command said the suspect was nabbed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos while attempting to board an Emirates Evacuation flight to Dubai.

The Deputy Controller of Customs, MMIA Area Command, Abdulmumin Bako, who made this disclosure while handing over the suspect to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos said the suspect was apprehended during outward screening of passengers.

Bako said as at the time of arrest, the suspect, who identified himself as lshaq Abubakar Abubakar, was in possession of International Passport Number A08333717, and arrived Lagos from Kano State.

“At about 11.45 am on August 22, 2020, at the departure hall gate “B’ of the MMIA, Abubakar with passport number A08333717 from Kano State traveling to Dubai via Emirates flight was intercepted with 2,863 ATM and four SIM cards by our officers on duty.

“The ATM cards and SIM cards were carefully concealed in noodles carton.

He added that the suspect and the items would be handed over to the EFCC for further investigation as directed by the Comptroller General of Customs.

The Customs Legal Adviser, Mr Smart Akande noted that handing over the suspect to EFCC showcased the agency’s collaboration as Customs does not have the jurisdiction to prosecute.

The Lagos Zonal Head, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa said the ATM cards could be used for money laundering or foreign exchange malpractices.

“That the ATM cards are of different banks is another conspiracy and that raised a lot of questions that needed to be unravelled,” he said.

Bawa also raised fresh alarm of Nigerians selling their bank accounts to fraudsters saying that has been the latest trend in the last couple of years