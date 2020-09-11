Buhari, APC overwhelmed by their failures, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was alarmed by the directive given by President Muhammadu Buhari to ministers to “go on the offensive,” against Nigerians in projecting its achievements.

This was contained in a statement titled ‘Ministerial Retreat: PDP Raises Alarm Over Buhari’s ‘Go On The Offensive’ Directive …Berates Ministers for Celebrating Failure,’ signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, on Thursday.

He said “The PDP is alarmed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to officials of his administration to ‘go on the offensive’ against Nigerians, who are patriotically crying out under the burden of economic hardship foisted on them by his insensitive, clueless, deceptive and extremely corrupt administration.

“The PDP asserts that such a directive in a ministerial retreat which ought to be a problem-solving forum, is symptomatic of an administration that has become overwhelmed by the reality of its own failures and now seeking desperate measures to suppress the voice of the people.

“Our Party declares that such anti-people stance amounts to a huge betrayal by Mr. President, who, before his elections, promised Nigerians an Eldorado, only to now turn around to label their cries and demands for good governance, security and basic necessities of life, particularly at the time they are agitating for reduction in the cost of fuel and electricity, as “irresponsible and politically motivated.”