Dana Air launches customer reward initiative

Dana Air says it has launched the Dana Air Smart Sale to encourage its guests to book early, plan their trips and get smart fares on their round trip booking on all its existing routes from December 26, 2017 to February 28, 2018.

The Communications Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, said the airline wanted its guests to get early bookings for 2018.

He said, “It’s never too early to start planning your business and leisure trips for 2018, as this flash sale offers our guests an opportunity to plan ahead and get low fares on round trip bookings. All they need to do is visit our website and use the promo code ‘SMARTSALE’ to get the best fares. These amazing fares are available across our existing route network – Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo , and Owerri.

“Our guests can take advantage of this impressive offer and start booking from now till 10th January, for flights between 10th January and 28th February, 2018. This deal is based on first-come, first-served, with limited availability. So with these exciting low fares, we want our smart guests to get booking.”

The airline also celebrated and appreciated the efforts of travel agents in 2017 with Christmas gifts to encourage them.

Ezenwa said travel agents were pivotal to the success of any airline and that Dana decided to celebrate its travel agents for their constant support and contributions to the growth of the industry.