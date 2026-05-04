The first batch of 345 Muslim pilgrims from Ogun State safely arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Hajj exercise, marking a historic milestone for the state’s aviation and pilgrimage operations.

The pilgrims, according to a statement on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Lekan Adeniran, touched down at King Abdulaziz International Airport at about 4:15 am (Nigerian time), following their departure from Gateway International Airport at 11:00 pm on Sunday.

The contingent reportedly comprised 345 pilgrims — 151 males and 194 females — alongside officials of the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

The statement added that “Upon arrival, the pilgrims were received by Saudi Hajj officials and airport authorities before undergoing immigration and security procedures in an orderly manner.

“They were thereafter conveyed in buses to their hotel accommodations in Medina, where they are expected to rest ahead of subsequent Hajj rites.

“The departure of the pilgrims from Gateway International Airport marked both the commencement of the 2026 Hajj operations and the airport’s first international flight.”

Recall that the airport was inaugurated on April 4, 2026, by President Bola Tinubu during an official visit to Ogun State.

Speaking ahead of the inaugural flight, Governor Dapo Abiodun reportedly described the journey “as the first 4,600-kilometre nonstop international flight from Iperu, reflecting our administration’s commitment to infrastructure and economic expansion.

“What we celebrate today goes far beyond the arrival and departure of an international aircraft; it is a testament to focus, determination, resilience, commitment, sacrifice, and teamwork.”

He added that the development opened new pathways for connectivity and positioned Ogun State as a hub for commerce and global interaction.

Abiodun expressed appreciation to Tinubu for his support in ensuring the timely completion of the airport and commended the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria for designating the facility as one of the centres for Hajj operations.

The Amir Hajj 2026, Alhaji Shamsideen Apelogun, described the pilgrimage as a spiritual privilege and urged pilgrims to uphold the image of the state and Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola, and the Chief Imam of Gbagura, Prof Emeritus Kamaldeen Balogun, commended the project, noting that it had eliminated the stress of travelling to Lagos for international departures.