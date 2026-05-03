Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Saturday declared the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, as the only sub-national transit hub in Nigeria with no basis for comparison, as the facility commenced international operations with a maiden flight to Ghana.

Keyamo, who spoke at the inauguration of the new international terminal, said the airport’s structure and operational depth clearly set it apart from conventional terminals across the country.

He noted that the airport enables seamless passenger movement across international-to-international, domestic-to-international, and international-to-domestic routes, a capability he described as unprecedented at the state level.

According to the minister, the absence of any comparable facility underscores the airport’s strategic importance, noting it is positioning Akwa Ibom as a critical aviation gateway with strong economic potential.

The new international terminal, a fully integrated smart facility, is designed to handle up to one million passengers annually and brings together domestic and international operations under a single roof for seamless connectivity.

Unlike the traditional dual-terminal model, the unified structure enhances passenger experience through self-service check-in systems and automated luggage screening, significantly reducing processing time.

The terminal also deploys advanced security architecture, including facial recognition, queue detection systems, and intelligent video analytics capable of identifying suspicious packages in real time.

To improve comfort and operational efficiency, the facility features passenger boarding bridges for direct aircraft access, a sealed HVAC climate-control system for stable indoor conditions, and motion-sensor lighting alongside automated escalators to optimise energy use and passenger flow.

Its power infrastructure is reinforced by multiple synchronized generators and a dedicated public electricity supply, ensuring uninterrupted operations.

The terminal building was initiated and taken to about 90 per cent completion by the immediate past administration of Udom Emmanuel, with the current administration finalising and delivering it for full international use.

Keyamo said the facility represents a major leap in Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem, with expected gains in trade, tourism, and regional integration.

He commended Governor Umo Eno for demonstrating the political will to complete the project and secure its international status.

In his remarks, Governor Eno described the development as a product of sustained leadership across successive administrations.

“It has been a relay race of impactful leadership — from Obong Victor Attah to Chief Godswill Akpabio, to Mr Udom Emmanuel, and now to our administration. Each has contributed significantly to this collective success,” he said.

The governor also acknowledged the support of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that federal backing played a key role in enabling sub-national infrastructure delivery.