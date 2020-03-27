Delta State closes borders, shuts down malls, others

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has announced the lockdown of all activities in the state and closure of all borders as the state government intensified efforts to make the state safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

In his third broadcast on Thursday in Asaba, the governor, who is the Chairman of the Central Committee on Managing and Containing the Coronavirus Pandemic in Delta, stated that the lockdown would be effective from Wednesday, while the closure of borders and other entry points into the state would commence at 6 am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule; his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, and a man in isolation have tested negative for coronavirus.

The deputy governor, who is the Chairman of the state Quick Response Committee, said, “Governor Abdullahi Sule, I and the man in isolation at Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, in Lafia, have all been given our samples in Lafia, The samples were taken for test at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, and the results for all the three of us are negative.”