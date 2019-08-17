DJ Cuppy, Zlatan release ‘Gelato’ single

August 17, 2019

Nigerian female disc jockey and singer Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy releases “Gelato” featuring rapper Zlatan.

“Gelato” is a catchy tune and promises to be a club banger.

Gelato is a follow up to her previous hit single “Abena”, which Ceeza Milli, Shaydee and Ghanian Kwesi Arthur.

In July, DJ Cuppy and her billionaire dad, Femi Otedola while on a summer vacation tour across Europe made a quick stopover in Italy just for a frozen Italian dessert named Gelato.

The video of father and daughter duo eating the ice-cream trended on social media.

