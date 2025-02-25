Business magnate and Coscharis Group founder, Cosmas Maduka, has asserted that Peter Obi would not have implemented policies different from those of President Bola Tinubu’s administration had he won the presidential election.

Speaking on Mic On podcast with Seun Okinbaloye on Saturday, Maduka argued that Nigeria is on the right path despite economic difficulties, stressing that key policies, such as subsidy removal, were inevitable regardless of who was in power.

“People have asked me, will Peter Obi have done anything different if he won the election? I said no. He would have removed subsidy from day one also,” he said.

On concerns over the naira’s depreciation and economic hardship, Maduka acknowledged the challenges but insisted that government must reinvest subsidy savings into infrastructure to benefit the wider public.

“If the funds are used productively, there will be progress,” he stated, warning that failure to do so would leave the country stagnant.

He also addressed Nigeria’s debt profile, arguing that borrowing was not inherently bad if used for capital and infrastructural development, rather than frivolous expenditure.

“There is some level of discipline required to curtail excesses from the government. Are we in the right direction? Yes,” he concluded.