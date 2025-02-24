Multichoice has announced another increase in the prices of its DStv and GOtv packages, set to take effect from March 1, 2025.

The company revealed this in a statement to customers on Monday titled, “Price adjustment on DStv and GOtv packages” and signed by the CEO John Ugbe.

“Dear Customer, please note that effective 1 March 2025, there will be a price adjustment on all DStv packages. This is to enable us to continue to offer our customers world-class homegrown and international content, delivered through the best technology,” the statement read.

This latest adjustment comes nearly a year after the last price review.

According to the company, the new prices are as follows:

DStv Packages:

Compact: From N15,700 to N19,000

Compact Plus: From N24,500 to N30,000

Premium: From N29,500 to N44,500

GOtv Packages:

GOtv Value: From N3,600 to N3,900

GOtv Plus: From N4,850 to N5,800

GOtv Max: From N6,200 to N8,500

GOtv Supa: From N9,600 to N11,400

GOtv Supa Plus: From N13,500 to N16,800

Multichoice attributed the price increase to the rising cost of doing business in Nigeria.

The company cited factors such as currency depreciation and high inflation, which have significantly increased its operational expenses.