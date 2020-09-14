Edo govt, Amazon partner to train undergraduates on cloud computing in 7 Edo varsities, polytechnics

The Edo State Government through the Edo Innovation Hub has entered into a partnership with leading American company, Amazon, to provide top-of-the range cloud computing training to undergraduates in tertiary institutions in the state, to prepare them for in-demand cloud jobs in the state’s burgeoning Information Technology (IT) and innovation space.

The Programme Lead, Edo Innovation Hub, Asemota Izoduwa Precious, in a chat with journalists, said the initiative is a product of the synergy between the state government and global technology companies to bolster the state’s tech ecosystem.

According to him, “The universities and polytechnics to benefit from the initiative are University of Benin (UNIBEN); Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma; Auchi Polytechnic; Edo State Polytechnic Usen; Benson Idahosa University; Igbinedion University and Edo University, Iyamho. The training is open to students with interest in coding and programming and would expose them to the latest knowledge in cloud computing, with which they can secure jobs anywhere in the world.”

The training includes courses in Cloud Foundation, Developing Architecting, Operations, Machine Learning and Data Analytics, and would be coordinated through the Innovation Hub. The students would be exposed to real-life scenarios through lectures, case studies, demonstrations, hand-on laboratories, and project works, among others.

Asemota noted that necessary arrangements have been made for the project, which will run on the Amazon Academy platform, adding that the training would commence in the next couple of months.

Executive Director of the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, said the training would expose the participants to career opportunities in the global IT talent space, as the certifications they would get would make them marketable the world over.

“The training is being run in partnership with Amazon. We have a number of similar programmes running at the Edo Innovation Hub and we hope these undergraduates would make the best of this opportunity,” she said.