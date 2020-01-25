Edo: Nobody can unseat Gov. Obaseki – Umahi

Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi on Friday assured Godwin Obaseki will be re-elected Governor of Edo state.

He said nothing will stop the Governor’s re-election because he has done well and deserves to continue in office.

Obaseki is a member of the All Progressive Congress(APC) while Umahi is a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Umahi was addressing Obaseki’s wife, Betsy and other Southern Governors’ Wife’s who were on a courtesy call to him in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State Capital.

The Governor’s Wives were in the state for the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Wifes’ Forum quarterly meeting.

Umahi said: “Power belongs to God and no matter what anybody will dot is God that has the final say and I can assure you Ma, you know as an apostle of the most high God I also prophesy . And because of the good work your husband is doing for the people of Edo State no man can unseat him.

“I made this statement so that the glory of God will become larger. It happened here in Ebonyi.

” I have a testimony of what God can do. Even in our NEC meeting, when Obaseki speaks, you see Economics.

“You see a man that came from private sector background. And so, we can’t wish that away. So, congratulations to you in advance and to all of us.

“You know the Governors; we have so many elections. First is the primary, second one is the poll, then the third one is the tribunal. Then another one is the appeal and then the election of the elections is the supreme court.

“So, it is not an easy thing and if the hand of God is not upon you, you can’t scale through all these hurdles. And so, it is God who has brought all of us to leadership and I say double congratulations to all of us”.