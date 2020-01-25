Gov. Ugwuanyi appoints Okwueze as Deputy Chief of Staff

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has approved the appointment of Prof. Malachy Ikechukwu Okwueze, as his Deputy Chief of Staff.

In a statement by the Secretary of the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the appointment takes effect from Friday, January 24, 2020.

Prof. Okwueze, until his new appointment, was the Vice Chancellor of Coal City University, Enugu.

The new Deputy Chief of Staff is a first class degree holder in Religion and best graduating student of the University of Nigeria for the 1986/87 Session.

He also has a Bachelor of Laws Degree and Master of Laws Degree, both from the University of Nigeria and won the prize for the Second Best Overall Performance in the Nigeria Law School Bar Final Examination in 1996, among other several academic prizes.

Prof. Okwueze, who recently served as a member of one of the 12 Sectoral Ad Hoc Committees set up by the Enugu State Government, for reform of public service in the state, was equally a former Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) of the University of Nigeria.

He held other administrative positions in the University, such as Dean of Students Affairs and member of Governing Council. The erudite scholar is married with children.