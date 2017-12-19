EFCC arrests Innoson Motors boss

The Chief Executive Officer of Innoson Motors, Mr Innocent Chukwuma, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was arrested at about 11 am on Tuesday morning at his residence in Enugu.

The company, in a tweet, accused EFCC officials of storming the residence and arresting Chukwuma “like a common criminal without any prior invitation”.

But the anti-graft agency denied the claim, insisting that the Innoson boss failed to honour a prior invitation and accused him of jumping bail.

“His arrest followed his refusal to honour invitation by the commission having earlier jumped an administrative bail granted him in a case being investigated by the Capital Market and Insurance Fraud Unit of the Commission’s Lagos office,” a statement by EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, read.

“Chukwuma rather than honouring invitation by the EFCC, mobilised six truck-loads of thugs pretending to be staff of his company to his residence, where they manhandled EFCC operatives.”

According to the statement, it took reinforcement from the Enugu office of the EFCC to arrest the industrialist. The EFCC said Mr Chukwuma “is currently being grilled by a team of investigators”. – NAN.