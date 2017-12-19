Enugu govt begins construction of new fire stations

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state has laid the foundation stone of a new Fire Service Station located at Orba in Udenu local government area of the state to flag off the construction of all the five new fire stations approved recently for different parts of the state.

The State Executive Council recently approved the construction of five fire stations in five council areas of the state.

The new facilities is to cost N600 million Naira.

The other new fire stations will be constructed at Enugu-Ezike, headquarters of Igbo-Eze North council area, at Oji River, at the Nith Mile Corner in Udil local government council and at Agbani in Nkanu West local government.

Governor Ugwuanyi represented during the foundation-laying ceremony by the state Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Solomon Onah, explained that “this event is a continuation of government’s commitment to our oath of office and our social contract with the people of Enugu state to ensure the welfare of our people and use every resource available to government to protect the lives and property of Ndi Enugu.

“In line with above commitment, this project which will be completed in record time and furnished with the best modern fire fighting equipment available, will go a long way in providing the much needed emergency rescue in times of fire outbreaks, especially in season like this where fire outbreaks are not uncommon”, he stated.

He appreciated and paid tribute to the current improved and effective fire service delivery in the state, praising the officers and men of the commission, for what he described as acts of bravery and quick responses in times of fire outbreaks.

The governor noted that their new disposition to service has save lives and property and indeed, restored the hope of the people in the government’s ability to provide them with basic infrastructures and amenities.

Unfolding the contents of the project, the State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Greg Nnaji, who his Ministry will undertake the direct labour recalled that the governor had promised the people of Enugu state to extend development projects to all nooks and crannies of the state so as to create more urban centres in the state.

“This project is one of the principal projects that go to further solve the problems in our heart, a fire service station, it is a fundamental requirement for an urban centre and it is our expectation that no sooner, very soon Nsukka will be transformed into an ultra modern urban centre”, he explained.

In their separate goodwill messages some of the stakeholders and government officials present including the Chairman of the Council, Hon. Frank Ugwu, Commissioner for Rural Development, Ozor Gab Onwuzulike, Ambassador, Emma Eze, Udenu PDP Chairman, Sir Emma Chime, Dr. Eugene Odoh among others, appreciated Governor Ugwuanyi for the kind gesture noting that the project when completed would go a long way to alleviate the plights of the people describing the area as a commercial hub.

In an interview, the Enugu State Chief Fire Officer, Chief Engr. Okwudili Oha stated that the project when completed, will not only assist the officers to operate on short distances in times of emergencies but would enable the people access the services of the commission as and when due.

He commended Governor Ugwuanyi for the kind gesture vowing that the equipment and materials for the project would be judiciously utilized for the purpose it is meant by his officers and men and urged the people of the area to cooperate with them for a good result.