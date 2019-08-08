EFCC to arraign former INEC Chairman for alleged fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will, on Thursday, arraign a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Maurice Iwu.

He will be arraigned before Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos over allegations of money laundering to the tune of N1.2 billion.

In the charge filed against the former INEC Chairman, the EFCC alleged that Professor Iwu aided the concealment of the sum of N1, 203,000,000 between December 2014 and March 2015.

The sum was said to be in the bank account of Bioresources Institute of Nigeria Limited.

The money is believed to be part of the N23.29b slush fund allegedly shared by former petroleum minister, Diezani Allison-Madueke, to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential elections.