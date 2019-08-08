Kogi Assembly moves to impeach deputy governor

The rift between the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, and his Deputy, Simon Achuba, became messy on Wednesday as the state House of Assembly commenced impeachment process against Achuba.

The Assembly based its action on the utterances of the deputy governor on Channels TV and AIT.

The members described the action as a gross misconduct against Bello “and the people of the state.”

The impeachment process was sequel to a petition signed by 21 members of the House which was presented on the floor by the Majority Leader, Abdullahi Bello, representing Ajaokuta state constituency on Wednesday at the plenary.

Parts of the petition read, “The actions and utterances of the deputy governor amounts to gross misconduct in the performance of the functions of his office.”

The petition also alleged that the committee that the Kogi State government set up to look into the Iyano crises in the Ibaji Local Government made some finding that indicted the deputy governor over his actions in relation to the escalation of the crisis.

“It is our view that the deputy governor is guilty of gross misconduct and he ought to answer to and or substantiate all these allegations”

The Speaker of the House, , Mathew Kolawole, directed that the petition should be transmitted to the deputy governor and gave him two weeks to reply, while investigation into the alleged misconduct commenced.

Meanwhile, Achuba has described all claims suggesting that he is planning to decamp to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as ‘lies from the Pit of hell’.

Achuba said this while reacting to the impeachment move against him, by the Kogi State House of Assembly.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Mr Achuba said the impeachment move was not unexpected.

He said the impeachment was a reaction to the revelations that he has made regarding the polity in Kogi State.

The Deputy Governor said his principal is using the legislators against him, instead of addressing the issues of corruption that he has raised.

Achuba urged the people of Kogi state to be calm and go about their businesses peacefully, stressing that at the end of the day, the one who is on the right will be known.

Speaking further about claims that he is looking to decamp, Mr Achuba said “It is a lie from the pit of hell and that is what they want people to believe”.

The deputy governor further stated that impeachment is not about party membership, adding that there was no relationship between the impeachment process and the claims of his decamping.

He assured the people of Kogi State and the APC that he remained a member of the ruling party, adding that he would continue to serve the people as a member of the party.