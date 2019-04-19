Ejidike hails Golden Eaglets on World Cup ticket

By Akeem Busari

Nigeria’s Pillar of Sports, High Chief Donatus Agu Ejidike, has congratulated the national U17 team, the Golden Eaglets for picking a ticket to the forthcoming FIFA U17 world cup slated for Brazil later this year.

On Wednesday, the highly-determined Nigerian team braved all odds to defeat a spirited Angolan side 1-0 in its second group match in the ongoing U17 AFCON in Tanzania.

” I heartily congratulate the Golden Eaglets for doing us proud and also living up to our expectations” the successful businessman quipped.

The renowned sports philanthropist, however, admonished the boys and the technical crew not to rest on their oars in ensuring they clinch the trophy at the end of the championship.

He also praised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for their efforts at developing football on all fronts, adding that the football body should do more by encouraging and motivating the various national teams.

The Eaglets are a record five-time World Cup winners and are seeking a third AFCON title in Tanzania.