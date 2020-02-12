Ekiti: Fayemi approves six months’ maternity leave for nursing mothers

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has approved six months (180 days) maternity leave for nursing mothers in the state public service.

Before now, nursing mothers in the state enjoyed three months of maternity leave.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti, by Mr Oalyinka Oyebode, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said the approval, was in line with the administration’s determination to key into global best practices that would improve the quality of lives of the citizens.

” The new policy, which takes effect from Feb. 1, 2020, is aimed at improving maternal health and encourage nursing mothers to observe the six months exclusive breastfeeding campaign of the United Nations Intervention Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

” The six months exclusive breastfeeding campaign is aimed at reducing to the barest minimum, infant and maternal mortality rate and facilitate work-life balance for female workers in the state.

” The Ekiti Government will continue to show strong political will towards ensuring gender inclusiveness

” This policy is one of the many other frameworks in place aimed at promoting the rights of women and children”, the government said.