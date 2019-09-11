Ekiti South: Tribunal sacks Sen. Adeyeye, declares Olujimi winner

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ado Ekiti has nullified the election of the Senator Dayo Adeyeye.

Delivering the judgement on Tuesday, the three-man Tribunal led by Justice Daniel Adeck nullified the victory of Senator Adeyeye as the winner of the Ekiti South senatorial district election which held on February 23, 2019.

It nullified elections in some polling units and declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abiodun Olujimi, as the winner of the poll.

The Tribunal also anchored its verdict on the recount of the ballots by the contending forces as granted by the court.

Senator Adeyeye, who is Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, contested the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to the ruling, counsel to the Senate spokesperson, Rafiu Balogun, faulted the judgement.

Balogun, however, said they would challenge the judgement of the Tribunal at the Court of Appeal.