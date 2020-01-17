El-Chapo’s daughter launches beer after infamous father

Alejandrina Guzman, daughter to the infamous El-Chapo has launched a beer company dedicated to her infamous, incarcerated kingpin father Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

The beer is part of the “El Chapo 701” brand, with a message ‘Have a cold one, have an “El Chapo beer’ has garnered a lot of consumers around the world.

“This is an artisanal beer, with 4% alcohol. This prototype is a lager, and it’s made up of malt, rice and honey so it’s good,” said Adriana Ituarte, a salesperson for the brand. “And the idea is for it to be sold at bars that stock craft beer.”