Landord in court for locking out tenant

A 37-year old house owner, Lawal Wasiu on Friday appeared in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court for allegedly locking the gate against his tenant and denying him access to his apartment.

Lawal of 12, Akorede Orioke St, Ayegun area, Ibadan, was in court on a count charge of breach of peace.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Foluke Adedosu told the court that Lawal allegedly conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

“On Dec. 31, 2019, and Jan. 2, Lawal allegedly locked the gate of his rented house against Afeez Olaniyi, his tenant, which prevented him from entering his apartment.

“The house owner, Lawal, was alleged to have given seven days quit notice to Olaniyi which expired on Dec. 24, 2019, after which Olaniyi failed to pack out.

“On Dec. 31, 2019, Lawal allegedly locked the gate against Olaniyi preventing him from entering the house and the apartment he rented from him,” Adedosu said.

The offence was reported at Sanyo Police Station by the complainant on Jan.1, about 7:30 a.m.

She said the offence which was committed at about 8:00 p.m. at Ayegun area, Ibadan, contravened Section 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs I. O. Osho, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned until March 3, for further hearing.