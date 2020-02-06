El-Rufai commends Olam on agricultural investments, reforms

Olam Nigeria, a leading player in the Nigerian agriculture value chain, has been commended by Governor, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, for paving the way through its agricultural investments and reforms in the country.

El-Rufai, who was speaking recently at the ground-breaking ceremony for a Tomato processing factory, held at Kangimi, in Igabi Local Government Area of the state, stated that it was because of the activities of organizations like Olam that Kaduna State had become a worthy ground for business, attracting both local and international organizations.

The governor noted that firms like Olam demonstrate why Kaduna State is ranked as the Number One destination for doing business in Nigeria, by the World Bank’s Doing Business Report.

He said: “The Kaduna State Government welcomes this latest investment in the agricultural potentials of our state. Olam showed the way back in 2017 when President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned its Hatchery and Feed Mill project that is sited in our Chikun Local Government Area.”

Olam’s Feed Mill, Hatchery and Breeder Farms, located along the Kaduna -Abuja Expressway, is a huge investment and the largest such facility in West Africa.

The feed mill sources over 150,000 tons of Corn and 75,000 tons of soybean from local farmers, which has encouraged many smallholder farmers to increase the production of these crops.

The large silo and flat warehousing capacity allows farmers to sell their produce on harvest, without having to worry about storage.

Availability of Broiler (meat-producing birds) and Layer (egg-laying birds) day-old chicks was the biggest barrier for Nigerian farmers, esp. in North, to participate in the poultry sector. Olam now supplies several million, high quality day-old-chicks every month to small poultry farmers, which has helped revive many closed farms and develop new ones.

Olam’s poultry feed, especially Broiler feed, has led to farmers gaining substantial productivity gains, unlocking profitability for them without increasing selling prices of eggs and chicken.

Olam’s best-in-class Fish feed, produced at its second feed mill location in Kwara state, has promoted a mini revolution amongst small fish farmers in Northern Nigeria.

Starting from an insignificant level, this sector has made great strides and is now a viable farming option for many local youths.

Olam International is a leading agri-business operating in 65 countries, supplying food and industrial raw materials to over 23,000 customers worldwide.

Olam was set up in Nigeria 30 years ago and it continues to operate as a leading agri-business in the country working along the value chain from sourcing, growing, processing, and exporting of raw commodities, to processing, distributing, and manufacturing of consumer-packaged foods and everyday food staples.

With offices across all the geopolitical zones of the Nigerian Federation, it has a wide and growing network of farmers, suppliers, wholesalers, local buying agents, customers, distributors and service providers.

Today this network encompasses over 500,000 individuals for whom it provides thousands of jobs in indirect employment.