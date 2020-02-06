Football stakeholders celebrate Supporters Club boss on birthday

There was an outpouring of praises from members of the football community for the National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Rev. Samuel Ikpea, as he celebrated his 52nd birthday on Thursday.

The boss of Nigeria’s foremost football supporters club has been variously described as a compassionate person and the undisputed number one football fan in Nigeria.

Chairman of Ekiti State football association, Bayo Olanlege, remarked that Ikpea has been instrumental to the growth of football followership in the country.

“On behalf of myself and Ekiti state football, I pray that God grant him long life and prosperity; and also give him the physical, spiritual and financial strength to continue his selfless services to Nigerian football and humanity in general,” he prayed.

The praises continued as the proprietor of Lagos-based Nationwide league side Freestan football club, Prince Efemena Elutabe, described Ikpea as a highly-resourceful and unassuming administrator, who has continued to spend his hard earned resources to project Nigeria’s image across the world.

The celebrations began with a visit in the morning to his Lagos home and a classical performance by the renowned and globally acknowledged musicians of the NFSC.