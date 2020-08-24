Emergency Communication Centres: Stakeholder applauds Minister, NCC

A stakeholder has applauded the management of Nigerian Communications Commission for its commitment in developing Emergency Communication Centres (ECC) across the country in light of the problem of insecurity.

Speaking with Nigerian NewsDirect via a telephone conversation, President Association of Telecommunications Companies in Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Olusola Teniola commended the Hon. Minister of Communications & Digital economy & the Nigerian Communications Commission for this initiative.

According to him, “the ECCs are a very integral part of the national network that we use to make and receive calls using our mobile devices and other communication device.”

Speaking further, Teniola added that “the ability to respond to emergencies in a harmonised and coordinated manner is the bedrock of any democracy and this provides any citizen the means to be protected in a timely and responsive manner.

“In addition to the network and service providers customer care centres we are building a government overlay network that can provide essential services during humanitarian crisis and that will be a key component of Smart Cities and inter operating with government platforms.

“The adoption of AI and analytics will also address cybercrime and other crimes that may happen within a state and within the federation. This provides security agencies a platform that keys into the new norm and into the beginnings of a digital world,” he concluded.

The Commission, Africa’s foremost telecoms regulatory agency under the supervision of the Federal ministry of Communications and digital economy has been in the business of establishing ECC across several parts of the country to aid security agencies in the fight against insecurity.

The ECC and the National Emergency Toll-Free Number, 112 which has seen full implementation & significance under the administration of the current executive vice-chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta has become a veritable & resourceful tool in handling emergency situations across the country.

Recently, the commission also unveiled virtually the Ilorin and Calabar ECCs, thus, bringing the total number of activated ECC’s to 21.

The ECC project, which provides a round-the-clock access avails individuals to dial 112 Emergency Number to get help during emergencies from appropriate emergency response agencies, is aimed at supporting the Federal Government agenda of enhancing security of lives and property in the country.