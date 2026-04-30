President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday accused some unnamed enemies of plotting to get rid of him through insecurity.

Speaking at the Presidential Villa in Abuja while receiving stakeholders from Plateau State led by Governor Caleb Muftwang, on Tuesday night, Tinubu said he had remained resolute despite criticism over insecurity, insisting that he is a stubborn politician.

“You are playing to the hand of agents, including my own enemies, who want to use insecurity to get rid of me. But I’m a very stubborn politician. I just refuse to go. And I will campaign for my second term,” he said.

At the interactive session with a 32-member delegation led by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, President Tinubu challenged Plateau leaders to review past White Papers on security crises and propose implementable resolutions to end recurring violence.

He also approved N2 billion relief support for victims of the March 29 attack in Angwan Rukuba, Jos North Local Government Area.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Mohammed Dorro, announced the intervention during the interactive session.

The meeting fulfilled Tinubu’s earlier promise to engage Plateau stakeholders after his recent visit to the state following the killings.

Members of the delegation included Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, former governors, traditional rulers, religious leaders, lawmakers and youth representatives.

Tinubu urged leaders across the state to embrace tolerance and work sincerely for lasting peace.

“No protocols, no hindrances, we are here to speak our minds and find a permanent solution to a recurring conflict and chaos.

“I have heard the leaders. Everybody here is seeking peace. How do we chart our path to that peace?.”

The president said leaders must examine themselves and prevent people from being recruited to provoke anger, conflict and killings.

He noted that the Plateau had long been known for peace and hospitality, stressing the need to restore that reputation.

“We all must find a way to accommodate one another. We must stop the situation where people are recruited to instigate tribal conflict and killings.”