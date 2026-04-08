Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has approved the automatic employment of 416 nurses and midwives who graduated from the Shehu Sule College of Nursing Sciences, Damaturu.

The graduates comprise 158 Community Nurses, 196 Basic Nurses and Midwives, as well as 62 Higher National Diploma (HND) graduates in Nursing from the college.

The governor made the announcement in a speech delivered at the official graduation ceremony of student nurses and midwives held on Tuesday in Damaturu.

Buni, who was represented by his Deputy, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana, said the state government engaged the new graduates to meet personnel needs and improve healthcare service delivery across health facilities in the state.

He stated that the government’s investment in the college over the past seven years has proven worthwhile, impactful and beneficial to the people of the state.

According to him, the state government has, in recent years, employed over 3,500 healthcare workers, with many graduates of the college among the beneficiaries, to provide adequate, qualified, and professional manpower in health facilities.

Earlier, the Provost of the college, Hajiya Hadiza Sabo, disclosed that between 2019 and 2026, the institution had graduated a total of 1,485 students, all of whom received automatic employment upon completion of their studies.

She noted that the policy of automatic employment has significantly improved the recruitment, deployment, and retention of healthcare personnel in the state.