Nigeria’s ambassador designate to Algeria, Mohammed Mahmud Lele, has died after a prolonged illness.

Aged 50, Lele passed away in Ankara, Turkey, where he was receiving treatment.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed that Lele died in the early hours of April 19.

This happened weeks after his confirmation as Nigeria’s envoy to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, described the deceased as a committed foreign service officer whose contributions to Nigeria’s diplomatic engagements earned him distinction.

“The late Ambassador Lele, until his death after a protracted illness, was the Director in charge of the Middle East and Gulf Division in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the statement said.

The development has cast a shadow over the foreign service, with officials describing his passing as a major loss to the country’s diplomatic corps.

Lele built a career that spanned key foreign missions and strategic assignments, serving Nigeria in Berlin, Lomé and Riyadh while rising through the ranks of the ministry.

Born in Gamawa, Bauchi State, in 1976, he studied Economics at Bayero University, Kano, before joining the diplomatic service.

The ministry said he was widely respected for his intellect, professionalism and grasp of foreign policy.

“Ambassador Lele was known for his intellectual depth, strategic insight and commitment to the advancement of Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives,” the statement added.

Senior officials received his remains at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, ahead of his burial in Kano on Wednesday in accordance with Islamic rites.

Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dunoma Umar Ahmed, who received the remains, described the late envoy as an officer whose humility and work ethic stood him out.

“A hardworking, humble and fine officer, who will be sorely missed by the ministry,” Ahmed said.

The ministry said his death represents a painful loss beyond his immediate family, extending to the entire diplomatic community and the nation.

It described the development as “a monumental loss not only to his immediate family but also to the entire Foreign Service community and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Condolences have continued to pour in for the late diplomat, with sympathies extended to his family, associates and the government and people of Bauchi State.

Lele’s death comes at a time when Nigeria is repositioning aspects of its foreign policy engagement, making the loss of one of its senior career diplomats particularly significant.

Though he died before assuming his posting in Algeria, colleagues say his legacy had already been etched through years of service across critical diplomatic fronts.