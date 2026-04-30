The Federal Government has declared Friday, May 1, 2026, a public holiday to celebrate this year’s International Workers Day.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced this on behalf of the Federal Government. He congratulated workers across the country on this year’s celebration.

The minister commended Nigerian workers for their hard work and dedication to national development. He noted that their efforts are essential for the nation’s growth and prosperity.

In a statement, Tunji-Ojo encouraged workers to embrace patriotism, productivity, and dedication to their duties. These qualities, he said, are crucial for sustainable development.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is committed to supporting the welfare and security of all workers and creating a favourable environment for economic growth” he said.

While wishing workers a happy celebration, the Minister urged all Nigerians to remain peaceful and law-abiding. He encouraged everyone to use this occasion to reflect on the importance of unity and hard work in building the nation.