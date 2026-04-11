The Delta State Government has urged young indigenes to enlist in the Army just as it commended the Nigerian Army for “its inclusivity policy” which ensures equitable distribution of recruitment slots across various regions in the country.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kingsley Emu made the commendation while playing host to the recruitment team of the Nigerian Army from Abuja led by Brig-Gen Moses Ikobah who paid him a courtesy call at his office in Asaba on Saturday.

Emu disclosed that Delta State Government has intensified sensitisation campaign efforts to boost participation of young and eligible Deltans in the recruitment exercise, adding that engagement with traditional institutions has commenced, including visits to royal palaces, aimed at encouraging more youths to take advantage of the current recruitment opportunity.

In addition, he said, local government structures and media platforms are being fully utilised to widen outreach and mobilise eligible candidates across communities in the state to participate in the recruitment exercise.

The SSG said designated application centres have been established across local government areas, where applicants can complete their registration at no cost, adding that the gesture was to further boost participation in the military recruitment exercise.

While urging young and eligible Deltans to enlist in the Army, the Secretary to the State Government pointed out that transportation support was also being arranged for those participating in the exercise in some cases to eliminate logistical barriers.

He expressed optimism that the 400 recruitment slots allocated to Delta State by the Nigerian Army would be filled by eligible applicants of the state origin.

“This is not the first time we are conducting an exercise of this nature. Past experiences are guiding current strategies”, the SSG said.

Earlier, the leader of the team, Brig-Gen. Moses Ikobah said they were in Delta State “to firm up awareness on the ongoing recruitment exercise”, noting that there is low participation of Delta youths in the recruitment exercise despite the availability of slots allocated to the state.

Ikobah called on the state government to intensify its campaign efforts to boost awareness and participation in the exercise before the May 17, 2026 deadline.

He added that the recruitment exercise, which began on March 30, 2026, is part of the Army’s 91 regular recruit intake aimed at enlisting about 14,000 personnel nationwide.

“This figure translates to approximately 350 to 400 recruits per state, including the Federal Capital Territory.

However, current figures indicate a worrying trend for Delta State.

“While national applications stood at about 38,000 as of April 7, this year, Delta recorded only a few hundred applicants, far below expectations and significantly lower than previous years when nationwide applications exceeded 100,000,” he said.

The army chief warned that low participation could result in the state losing out on its fair share of recruitment slots, thereby limiting its representation within the Nigerian Army.

According to him, the Nigerian Army which emphasizes inclusiveness, national unity, and equitable representation, is keen on ensuring that all states are fairly represented in its ranks, adding that Delta State should take proactive steps to encourage its eligible youths to enlist in the army.

“Beyond representation, increased enlistment is also a pathway to youth empowerment as greater participation would not only improve employment opportunities for young people but also help reduce social vulnerability and enhance the state’s contribution to national security,” Ikobah stated.