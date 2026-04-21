The Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) has flagged off its 2024/2025 Scholarship and Bursary Award, reaffirming its commitment to supporting students in oil-producing communities in Ondo State.

This was disclosed on the OSOPADEC official page on Facebook on Tuesday, noting that the exercise was declared open during a ceremony at the Commission’s boardroom, attended by government officials, student leaders, and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, OSOPADEC Executive Chairman, Olabiyi Poroye, appreciated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the board, and stakeholders for their support.

He noted that “the sustained cordial relationship between student bodies and the Commission has been instrumental to the success of this initiative.”

Poroye urged beneficiaries to reflect positively on the state, saying, “You must continue to support the government through exemplary conduct and strong academic performance.”

The chairman announced a policy shift favouring increased female participation in the scholarship category.

“Out of the proposed five scholarship slots for outstanding students, three will be allocated to female students,” he said.

He also unveiled targeted initiatives aimed at strengthening academic excellence, particularly in technical fields.

“We are introducing scholarships specifically for first-class students in Sciences and Engineering disciplines. This initiative is aimed at encouraging academic excellence while positioning our region to produce highly skilled professionals who can compete globally and contribute meaningfully to technological advancement,” Poroye said.

He added, “We are launching specialised scholarship and sponsorship programmes for professional courses in Pharmacy and Medical Sciences. These fields are vital to the health and well-being of our communities.”

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, F. A. Omomowo, described the scheme as a dual intervention to ease financial pressure and reward excellence.

“The process is transparent, digital, and strictly merit-based. Impersonation and falsification of information will not be tolerated,” he said.

He also thanked the state government for approving the commencement of the programme.

Delivering a technical presentation, Director of Community Welfare, Kayode Ebiseni, said applicants must be indigenes of Ilaje or Ese-Odo local government areas and full-time students of recognised tertiary institutions.

He added that postgraduate students and those at the Nigerian Law School are eligible, while part-time, pre-degree, sandwich, NTI, and unaccredited diploma students are excluded.

Ebiseni listed the required documents to include a passport photograph, proof of local government of origin, JAMB admission letter, school fees receipt for the 2024/2025 session, and a valid student identity card.

“The registration slip must be duly signed and stamped by the appropriate school authority before submission,” he said.

Chairman of the House Committee on OSOPADEC, Toyin Allen, described the programme as aligned with the government’s education priorities.

He said the Commission’s efforts were “transformational” and have continued to “assuage the pains of students while carrying them along in every stage of the process.”

Student leaders, including FELGOS President John Olowolayemo and NAIS President Eyiwunmi Obadare, also commended the initiative.