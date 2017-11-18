ENSIEC declares PDP candidates winners of bye-elections in Eke, Obioma wards, Udi LGA

The Chairman of the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), Dr. Mike Ajogwu, SAN, has announced the results of the Local Government Bye-Election held in Eke and Obioma wards in Udi Local Government Area, yesterday, declaring the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Ezeako Lawrence and Mr. Chijioke Ikechukwu as winners.

Briefing journalists at the ENSIEC Headquarters, Dr. Ajogwu stated that in Eke ward, Mr. Ezeako of the PDP pulled 1,625 votes against his only contender, Mr. Philip Eze of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 384 votes.

The ENSIEC Chairman added that in Obioma ward, Mr. Ikechukwu of the PDP scored 1,763 votes to defeat his only rival from the APC, Onyema Hyginus who pulled 31 votes.

Dr. Ajogwu described the bye-election as credible, free and fair, and commended the electorate and the security agencies for the peaceful conduct of the exercise, adding that the winners will be issued with the Certificate of Return, accordingly.

The ENSIEC Chairman advised the winners to be magnanimous in victory, urging the losers to join hands in the development of their areas in particular and the state in general.

The commission had while announcing the results of the November 4 LG Elections, declared that the exercise did not hold in Eke and Obioma wards, Udi LGA and said that a new date will be fixed for bye-election.

With the latest results, PDP has won all 17 Chairmanship seats and 260 Councillorship positions in Enugu State.