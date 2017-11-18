Nasarawa Varsity denies 26,000 admission

The management of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, said on Friday that it would not admit more than 4000 new students for the 2017/2018 academic session, even though 30,000 applied for admission.

Prof.Mohammed Mainoma, the Vice Chancellor of the University, made this known when the state House of Assembly Committee on Education, Science and Technology paid an oversight visit to the school.

Mainoma, who was represented by the institution’s Registrar, Alhaji Bala Ahmed, commended the assembly for its support in ensuring that the standard of education improved in the institution.

According to him, “on the number of requests by candidates seeking for admission arising from JAMB result released this year; over 30,000 candidates want to be admitted into this university.

“Unfortunately, our carrying capacity cannot absorb that number, as we do not have more than 4000 admission quota.

“This admission quota is not done by the university, but it is from the National Universities Commission (NUC) which determined admission quota of universities.

“This is based on the aggregation of facilities, infrastructure such as classrooms, quality of library and the quality of staffing.

“The university will be queried if we go beyond the admission quota, so we seek for your understanding, candidates and everybody’s understanding in this area.

“Certainly, not every candidate will get the admission, no matter how we try, “he said.

The Vice Chancellor appreciated the efforts of Gov. Tanko Al-makura, TETFUND and donors for the provision of fund for infrastructure development, such as construction of road networks, lecture halls, training, students hostels, among others.

He restated the commitment of the institution to continue to key into good policies and programmes that have direct bearing on the lives of the students and the staff for improved standard of education.

Earlier, Mr.Muluku Agah (APC-Nassarawa Eggon East), the Vice Chairman of the committee who led the delegation, said that the aim of the visit was to assess the level of 2017 budget performance of the university.

He said it was also with the view of addressing any challenges discovered.