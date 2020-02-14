Enugu governor’s wife empowers physically-challenged

The wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi, has donated income-generating items to some unemployed, physically challenged persons, who have indicated interest in various skills, to enable them actualize their dreams and earn a living.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries during the monthly women prayer rally at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, Mrs. Ugwuanyi stated that the gesture was to reduce poverty in the rural communities as well as encourage self- reliance and economic growth.

The items donated, which were procured by her pet project, Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF), include weaving machines, tools for shoe making and cosmetology, among others. Some of the beneficiaries had been trained by the foundation as bakers, shoe makers (cobblers), phone repairers and tailors, but could not set up their businesses because of lack of funds.

Consequently, Mrs. Ugwuanyi provided the necessary items to support them actualize their dreams. She disclosed that the beneficiaries were randomly selected from the rural communities without any form of influence or prior identification, stressing that they were selected based on their areas of training.

The Enugu Governor’s wife advised the women to avail themselves of the cancer-screening machines at ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu and Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka, which were donated by U-TOLF for early detection of the ailment for possible treatment. She therefore, urged women to undergo regular cancer screening for early detection and cure.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi, who pointed out that she was motivated by love and passion for the wellbeing of the people, especially the less privileged, enjoined members of the society to always assist others, not only financially but also “through encouragement and good advice”.

Responding on behalf of other beneficiaries, Mr. Ifeanyi Nnaji thanked Mrs. Ugwuanyi for her gesture towards the vulnerable group and assured her that they will make adequate use of the items to earn a living and develop the society. He also prayed that God continues to bless her and the entire family.