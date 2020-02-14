FG, States, LG share N8.15trn in 2019 – NEITI

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) said the Federal, States, Local Governments and other statutory recipients by the Federation Accounts and Allocation Committee (FAAC) shared N8.15 trillion in 2019.

NEITI disclosed this on it quarterly report released in Abuja, on Thursday.

It said the figure is N377billion or 4.42 per cent lower than the 2018 figure of N8.524 trillion, but N1.728 trillion or 26.92 per cent higher than the total disbursements of N6.419 trillion made in 2017.

Out of this amount, it said the Federal Government received N3.37 trillion, representing 41.4 per cent of total disbursements; the 36 states got N2.761 trillion (33.9%) while the 774 local governments shared N1.649 trillion (20.2%) of the total disbursements.

The publication which examined FAAC Disbursements to the Federal, States and Local governments in 2019, compared the disbursements of the previous years and made projections for the year 2020.

It noted that in line with the revenue sharing formula, the FG received the highest disbursements from FAAC while local governments got the lowest.

It further disclosed that revenue shared to the three tiers of government in the two previous years 2018 and 2017 followed the same pattern.

“For 2018, total disbursements to FG, states, and local governments were N3.483 trillion, N2.850 trillion, and N1.667 trillion, respectively.

“For 2017, disbursements were N2.563 trillion to FG, N1.859 trillion to states, and N1.502 trillion to local governments,” it said.

A comparative analysis of the disbursements made by FAAC to the federation in 2019 as against the sharing in the two previous years of 2017 and 2018 shows that the total disbursements to the Federal Government in 2019 were 3.08 per cent.

This, it said was lower than the disbursements in 2018, but 31.69 per cent higher than those in 2017.