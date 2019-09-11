Enugu Governor’s wife’s scholarship beneficiaries offer thanksgiving

Over 100 beneficiaries of the Scholarship Scheme of Wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, joined women of the state at their monthly Prayer rally to offer prayers for the state.

The beneficiaries, who are mostly indigent, used the opportunity to express gratitude to God for giving Enugu State a benevolent, visionary and God-fearing Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and using his wife, Monica, to wipe away their tears by granting them free education through scholarships.

Speaking at the event, one of the earlier beneficiaries of the scheme, which commenced three years ago, Miss Winifred Maduko, a first class graduate, stated that Mrs. Ugwuanyi’s gesture has enabled her to meet her educational need in spite of her poor background.

Miss Maduko disclosed that the scholarship scheme, tagged “Project 102”, has offered scholarship to 105 candidates since it commenced in 2016.

Emphasizing the role education plays in the alleviation of poverty, Miss Maduko, on behalf of other beneficiaries, commended Mrs. Ugwuanyi for her philanthropic disposition.

In her prayers, another beneficiary who is physically challenged, Aba Chigozie, also appreciated Mrs. Ugwuanyi, saying: “I want to thank God for what our Mummy, Her Excellency, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, has done in our life. On behalf of my colleagues, I am praying that God will bless her and our governor. They will never lack and God will continue to replenish their pockets in Jesus name”.

In her speech, Mrs. Ugwuanyi disclosed that the scholarship scheme was born out of her passion to assist the indigent people of the state to realize their lofty dreams.

She pointed out that the selection of the beneficiaries were devoid of any political or class inclination, adding that her motive, which is purely on humanitarian ground, is to ensure that the poorest in the society are given a new lease of life.

Explaining how this scheme came about, Mrs. Ugwuanyi said: “We came into the villages during school hours and saw children out of schools. We started asking questions and were told that they were out of schools. It is true that in Enugu state, education is free at least to basic level but there are certain fees to be paid. We provided uniforms, sandals, bags, books and other writing materials”.

She therefore enjoined the people to be selfless and extend helping hands to the needy to make the world a better place.

The event also featured raffle draw where the winners went home with washing machine, blender, grinding machine, cooker, while some people were equally empowered with some items to start business.