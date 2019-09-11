Access Bank disburses N5bn to DiamondXtra customers

Access Bank Plc has rewarded loyal customers in its DiamondXtra scheme with over N5 billion.

DiamondXtra is on its season 11 and has consistently held draws for 11 years.

Speaking recently at the DiamondXtra quarterly cheque presentation ceremony held in Lagos, the Head Retail Products, Access Bank, Mr. Rob Giles, said the bank would continue to reward its loyal customers.

He said: We have given out over N5 billion in prize since inception and its our 11th year running.

“This year has been really rewarding. We are stuck with salary for life because customers told us that winning motivates them to save. We have stuck with giving out N1 million in prizes every month so create millionaires because they save with DiamondXtra,” he explained.

Giles added: “We have winners today who have rent allowance for a year and education grant for five years, and that is something that is impressive about this season.

“We are helping our youth get education which helps in creating business people tomorrow.

“Today, we handed out N10 million in cash prizes, one education allowance for five years and one rent allowance for five years and we also had a group of customers who won half a million.”

Also speaking, the Head, Retail Market and Analytics, Access Bank, Chioma Afe, explained that the motivation behind the DiamondXtra initiative was born out of the need to transform the lives of its customers.

“We have 31 million customers across all our various products and for DiamondXtra, we have about 2.7 million customers and we want to ensure every single one of these customers have been impacted positively by this initiative in some way.”