Enugu govt releases fund for accreditation of two health institutions

The Enugu State Government has released an undisclosed sum for the accreditation of the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Awgu, and School of Public Health, Nsukka.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Fintan Ekochin, made this known in an interview on Friday in Enugu.

Ekochin, who did not disclose the amount released for the accreditation, noted that full activities in the institutions would begin as soon as the accreditation was concluded.

“The state government is eager to revive the School of Nursing and Midwifery at Awgu that was closed down for some years now due to non-accreditation for resumption and regular academic activities.

“The non-accreditation has affected the students of the school from advancing academically.

“Also, the government has provided funding for the construction and refurbishing work at the School of Public Health in Nsukka, to get ready for its accreditation as well,’’ he said.

According to him, the re-accreditation will enable young people that have decided to be health workers to realise their dreams, get their licences and certifications; thus, becoming breadwinners for their families.

“The Gov. IfeanyiUgwuanyi of Enugu State is delighted that these two health institutions are coming back to life,’’ he said.

Ekochin, however, noted that the government was working towards ensuring that the state produced quality manpower to sustain its comprehensive healthcare delivery in the state.

“The governor is paying great attention to healthcare, especially the free maternal and infant healthcare services currently running in the state.

“We are planning on how to get the best to ensure that the free maternal and infant healthcare will continue to remain a huge success in the state,’’ he said.