Enugu has never had a kind-hearted leader like Ugwuanyi, says Fr. Mbaka

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as a rare and God-fearing leader who has continued to lead the state with uncommon zeal, passion and humility even after his re-election in office.

Fr. Mbaka who spoke when Gov. Ugwuanyi, accompanied by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, other elected public office holders at the state and national levels, leadership of the state Judiciary, Prince Engr. Arthur Eze, members of the State Executive Council (EXCO), state leadership and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), various support groups, among others, offered a special thanksgiving to God at the Adoration Ministry for his landslide victory at the last governorship election, stated that “it is only a humble man who will do this”.

Relating the gesture to the story of ten lepers who were healed by Jesus Christ in which one of them came back to appreciate God, Fr. Mbaka said: “I want to thank God for giving us a man with this kind of gold heart”, stating that “Enugu has never had it like this”.

The priest pointed out that the thanksgiving Mass was unique, unprecedented and a true reflection of what Gov. Ugwuanyi represents, as a humble, peaceful, visionary and God-fearing leader.

He explained that it was “a Mass of holistic appreciation to the Almighty God for what He did in the life of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyichukwu Lawrence Ugwuanyi, our own, for the successful election” which ushered him into his second tenure as the governor of the state.

Fr. Mbaka further explained that the thanksgiving Mass was also to thank God that the entire elections in Enugu State were adjudged the most peaceful and hitch-free in the country, adding that “we have all gathered here because of our governor, to give honour to whom honour is due and appreciate his good leadership”.

The spiritual director applauded the governor for his sustained efforts in securing the state and providing more dividends of democracy to the people after his re-election, disclosing that “many governors do not work in their second term”.

The cleric therefore commended the governor for continuing with his massive infrastructural development across the state as well as other remarkable achievements such as payment of the 13th month salary to all civil servants and staff of MDAs in the state as Christmas bonus, which he said was not obtainable in other states of the country.

He equally lauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his humility, passion for the wellbeing of the people, especially the poor “and kind-heartedness for being a father to his people”.

Proclaiming that the governor “will go higher than this level”, the Spiritual Director reassured him of the unceasing prayers of the ministry, advising him to continue with his good works.

“This is my son, please let him sustain his good works. Good name is better than silver and gold. Keep your good works up. You will be a free and happy man after office. God will be with you”.

Prince Arthur Eze, in a brief remark, expressed delight with Gov. Ugwuanyi’s leadership style and commitment to God, describing him as an exceptional leader, with humility and compassion.

In his speech, Gov. Ugwuanyi who restated that “it ended in praise”, maintained that it was worthy of thanksgiving to God that the elections were hugely successful and devoid of violence.

The governor disclosed that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won all the elective positions overwhelmingly as Enugu was adjudged the most peaceful, adding that the state has continued to prosper despite all challenges.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who said that they came to show appreciation to God, also expressed gratitude to the people of the state including the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Mbaka and the entire congregation for their support, solidarity and prayers.

He reassured them of his administration’s commitment to continue to serve with the fear of God and advance good governance in the state.