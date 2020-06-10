Joke Silva dismisses rumours of husband’s death

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has debunked rumours making the rounds on social media that her husband, Olu Jacobs has died.

Speaking on Tuesday, she said her husband was alive, adding that the “family found the development so depressing that members had to speak out.”

On the other hand, she told this magazine that the family had been inundated with calls by well-wishers who wanted to find out the truth.

She added that the birthday of Olu Jacobs (who laughed off the rumour) is next month.

Similarly, Nollywood actress, Lala Akindoju, has denied rumour that veteran actor is dead.

Akindoju, who is close to Jacobs and his wife, said in a Twitter post that he spoke with the man and that he was “alive and well.”

Olu Jacobs has been off the acting scene for a while due to age.

Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs (Olu Jacobs for short), internationally acclaimed Nigerian actor and film executive, was born on 11 July 1942. He has starred in several British television series and international films.

‘Olu Jacobs has been hailed by many as one of the greatest and most widely respected African actors of his generation.

Together with Pete Edochie, Justus Esiri, Enebeli Elebuwa and Sam Loco Efe, he is considered by several media, film commentators, critics, and other actors to be one of the most influential African actors of all time, and is widely regarded as a cultural icon. – The News.