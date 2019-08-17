Enugu Police arrest alleged killers of two Catholic priests, kidnap kingpin

The police command in Enugu has arrested no fewer than 30 criminal suspects, including the alleged killers of two Catholic priests, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Sulaiman Balarabe, has said.

Balarabe said this on Friday at the command’s headquarters while briefing newsmen on the activities of the command in the past one month.

He said that the command also recovered 15 assorted arms and ammunition as well as other dangerous weapons from the suspects.

The police boss said that four suspects believed to be involved in the murder of Rev.-Fr. Clement Ugwu, on March 13, 2019, were apprehended in Lagos and Ogun states by operatives from Enugu command.

He said: “They have made useful confessional statements about their involvement in the murder of the Catholic priest.

“Also, another four suspects involved in the recent murder of Rev.-Fr. Paul Offu and the kidnap of a monarch and his wife in Awgu Local Government Area on August 1 and 2, respectively, are currently in police custody.

“The four suspects were arrested in Benue and Abia states and have also confessed to the crime.

He said that the command had intensified its investigation and manhunt for the remaining four suspects mentioned as being involved in the recent criminal activities in Awgu.

Balarabe described the suspects, who were arrested in connection with the murder and kidnap cases, as notorious bandits allegedly terrorising the state.

He expressed joy that the suspects were finally in police net.