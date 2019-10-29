Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (middle) with his Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Rt. Hon. Princess Peace Nnaji (right), Wife of the former Deputy Governor of the State, Dr. Mrs. Nneka Ada Onyebuchi (2nd left), Founder, DewDrop Foundation, Mrs. Agatha Nnaji (2nd right) and the Project Cordinator, Rev. Sis. Judith Nwodo, when members of the foundation, which promotes and cares for the Elderly, paid a courtesy call on the governor, at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.