Related Articles
President Muhammadu Buhari (4th right) with Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Muhammad Matawalle (3rd right); Minister of Solid Minerals, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite (3rd left); President/CEO AfreximBank, Prof. Benedict Oramah (4th left); MD/CEO Heritage Bank Plc, Dr Ifie Sekibo (2nd right); Managing Director, Intra-African Trade Initiative, AfreximBank, Mrs. Kanayo Awani (left); Zamfara State Official, Alhaji Bashir Hadejia (2nd left) and Managing Director, Pan African Capital, Mr. Chris Oshiafi, during a meeting to brief President Buhari on the Afreximbank cooperation with Zamfara State for Solid Mineral development put together by Heritage Bank and PAC, in Sochi, Russia, at the weekend
October 28, 2019
Dr Waheed Olagunju, former Acting Managing Director & CEO , Bank of Industry receiving the University of Lagos distinguished alumni award from the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu at the UNILAG Gala and Awards Night held on Saturday 26th October in Lagos.
October 28, 2019
R-L: Wale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive, Oando Plc; Timi Alaibe, Non-Executive Director, Heritage Bank Plc; Chris Oshiafi, Group Managing Director of Pan African Capital Holdings; Ifie Sekibo, MD/CEO, Heritage Bank and Demetrios Halios, President/CEO of Halios Capital, at the ongoing Russian-African Summit in Sochi, Russia, yesterday.
October 26, 2019