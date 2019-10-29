Oyo CSDA completes 687 projects in 157 communities

…urges dustainable maintenance strategy by stakeholders

Oyo State government has urged the key stakeholders overseeing World Bank-assisted Community and Social Development Projects (CSDPs) within the State to evolve and maintain sustainable development strategy for all community projects in their areas.

The Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) in Oyo State, while implementing World Bank-financed micro projects at the grass-root level, has completed 687 projects in areas of education, health, water provision, rural roads, environment, rural electrification and socio-economic empowerment from 2015 till date.

The agency also has about 48 ongoing projects spread across the State that would be concluded before the year 2020.

Speaking at a workshop organized by the Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) for members of the Local Government Review Committee on Tuesday at Ibadan, the Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission, Mr Williams Akin Funmilayo hinted that the incumbent administration placed high priority on the development of the grass-root.

He said the workshop was important because of the roles played by the review committee in monitoring projects embarked upon at the local communities, urging the local government administrations and unit heads cooperate and support the activities of Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) in their respective areas.

“The CSDA has a strategic developmental role in developing the grass-root with these projects that touch the core needs of the people and this is the major area of interest of the present administration as promises were made to provide good governance to the people by the governor.

“With the completion of 687 projects at various communities and another 48 that an ongoing, it is incumbent upon the host communities to give cooperation to the government so as other areas that need attention can be identified and worked upon

“The local government administration and unit heads as well as other stakeholders that make up the review committee at this workshop owes the people the duty to also monitor its process and completion to ensure quality and prompt delivery to meet the needs for which they were brought about,” he said.

The State’s General Manager of CSDA, Mr Christopher Babatunde said the workshop which attracted participants from Ibadan, Ibarapa, Oyo, Ogbomoso and Oke-Ogun zones was aimed at focusing on effective monitoring, maintenance and sustainability of Community and Social Development Projects (CSDPs) in the State as he reaffirmed the importance of collective role play by all stakeholders to develop the local communities in the State so as the stem the tide of urban migration.