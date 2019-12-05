Previous: L-R: Vice President of Guangdong New South Group Limited, Deng Yu; Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas, Ed Ubong; Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, at the 10th anniversary of Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone recently.
Related Articles
L-R: Vice President of Guangdong New South Group Limited, Deng Yu; Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas, Ed Ubong; Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, at the 10th anniversary of Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone recently.
December 5, 2019
L-R: Executive Secretary, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, Simbi Wabote; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; Managing Director, Shell Petroleum Development Company and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor; Managing Director, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, Tony Attah; and Shell Nigeria’s General Manager, Business and Government Relations, Bashir Bello, at the Shell exhibition booth during the opening session of the 2019 Practical Nigeria Content Forum in Yenagoa… on Tuesday.
December 3, 2019
L-R: Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kolo Kyari; Chief Executive Officer, Royal Dutch Shell, Ben van Beurden; President Mohammadu Buhari; and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipreye Silva, during a visit of the Shell Group CEO to the President in Abuja… Tuesday.
November 30, 2019