Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (middle) with his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (2nd left), Archbishop of Cape Coast, Ghana, Charles Palmer-Buckle (2nd right), Bishop of Zomba Diocese, Malawi, George D.Tambala (left), the Rector, Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Dr. Albert Ikpenwa (right) and others, when participants in the Pan-African Catholic Conference, holding at Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu, paid the governor a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday. 

December 5, 2019 0

Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (right) congratulating the Bishop of Rock Family Church, Enugu, Dr. Obi Udezue Onubogu (3rd left) and his wife,  Rev. Obioma (2nd left), during the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary held at De-Base Centre, Enugu, yesterday. With them on the left is the former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke.