A former Director General of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Zakari Ibrahim, has died at the age of 81.

A statement issued by the family of the deceased said he died in Abuja after a brief illness.

The late Talban Katsina was buried at Dantakun Cemetery, Katsina, after a funeral prayer held at the Katsina Emir’s palace at 4:45 pm.

Governor Dikko Radda, his chief of staff, Jabiru Tsauri and other government officials attended the funeral prayer.

Also in attendance were the emir of Katsina, Dr Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, his district heads and other title holders, amongst whom was the immediate past DG NIA, Sardaunan Katsina, Ambassador Abubakar Ahmed.

Radda, has expressed profound grief over the passing of the late diplomat, describing him as an illustrious son of Katsina who served Nigeria with distinction in various capacities, including as Director General of NIA, Deputy National Security Adviser, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

“The passing of Ambassador Zakari Ibrahim represents an irreparable loss not only to Katsina State but to Nigeria as a whole,” Governor Radda stated in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed.

“His remarkable contributions to national security and diplomacy have left an indelible mark on our nation’s history.”

The Governor highlighted the deceased’s dedication to public service and his role in elevating Katsina State’s standing in national affairs.

“As Talban Katsina, Ambassador Ibrahim exemplified the noble values of our traditional institution and served as a bridge between tradition and modern governance.”

Governor Radda extends heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, the Katsina Emirate Council, and the entire people of Katsina State.

He prayed for Allah (SWT) to grant the departed soul Al-jannatul Fridaus and give the family the fortitude to bear this monumental loss.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Interior, Hon. Abdullahi Aliyu Ahmed, Dujiman Katsina, expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Talban Katsina.

Ahmed, who represents Musawa/Matazu Federal Constituency, said the late Talban Katsina has contributed tremendously to the development of the nation’s security architecture during his lifetime as the Director-General NIA and National Counter-terrorism Coordinator.

According to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Sardauna Francis, the lawmaker received the news of the passing of Ambassador Zakari Ibrahim, Talban Katsina, with profound sadness and grief, saying he was a gem of inestimable value who contributed to peace-building in Nigeria.

He described the late ambassador as a gem of inestimable value and formidable pillar whose contributions to peace and tranquility of the country remains.

Dujiman Katsina extend his heartfelt condolences to the Katsina Emirate Council, particularly the Emir, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman over the colossal loss.

According to the fifth Wazirin Katsina Prof. Abubakar Sani Lugga, in his books, the great province and Dikko Dynasty, as extracted by Alhaji Musa Gambo Kofar soro, late Ambassador Zakari was born in Katsina on 15th March, 1943 into the family of the famous warrior Iyan Katsina ZAKARI ( his grand father).

His father was a famous Middle School Head Master and later Iyan Katsina and Talban Katsina Alhaji Ibrahim Mashi.

He had his secondary Education at Provincial Secondary School Katsina (1957-62) and got his Bachelor’s degree at Bayero University Kano (1969-72). He obtained a Diploma in Education Administration from the University of Birmingham (1973-74) and a Masters degree from the University of Sheffield (1974-1975).

Following the foot steps of his late father, he rose to become a principal in several Secondary Schools in former Kaduna State, before joining the Civil Service in 1980.

He was a one-time Nigerian Ambassador to Niger Republic from 1987 to 1990. He was appointed the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Coordinator of the Annual Holy Pilgrimage to Mecca in 1990.

He was the Deputy National Security Advisor and later Head of the National Intelligence Agency up to 1999 when he retired from the Civil Service. He succeeded his late father Alhaji Ibrahim, as The Talban Katsina.

He was a recipient of several national and International honours and awards including a Doctorate Degree from the Usmanu Danfodio University Sokoto, and a Medal of the Commander of the order of the Niger (CON). He was a silent philanthropist who assisted persons and communities,. He was a founding member and Grand Patron of the Katsina Islamic Foundation, promoters of the Katsina Islamic University Project.