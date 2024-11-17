Shell companies in Nigeria and staff won awards in recognition of their robust participation at the 42nd Annual International Conference and Exhibition of the National Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) which ended in Lagos last night.

This was as the Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) Ronald Adams pledged sustained efforts by Shell to address “the Nigerian energy trilemma by powering progress towards energy security in a sustainable manner,” while addressing the closing dinner of the conference.

Shell was declared Best Overall Exhibitor and Best exhibiting Energy company (International) just as Geophysicist Somime Oguntola took home the Award of Excellence for Oral Paper (second place). A Shell staff, Johnbosco Uche, was also installed as the new President of NAPE.

Shell companies in Nigeria have supported NAPE since its founding in 1975, using the skills and expertise of the large pool of energy professionals in its employment to improve its activities especially educational and mentoring programmes.

In addition to being a major sponsor of the 2024 conference, Shell mounted a high-profile exhibition, featuring among other things, career counselling, engagements on Nigerian Content and Contractor development and panel sessions on Women in Industry and Sustainability Energy Challenge.

A highlight was the Shell medical stand which attended to more than more than 500 conference participants and members of the public over the four days of the annual event.

The doctors and nurses offered a wide range of services including laboratory tests, deworming, medical consultation as well as ophthalmology checks and distribution of nearly 300 eyeglasses.

In his remarks at the dinner, Mr Adams referred to the operations of SNEPCo as an example of Shell’s contribution to energy security in Nigeria. “As a result of sustained production from Bonga, we have provided funds to finance development, created a new generation of Nigerian Deepwater professionals, empowered indigenous contractors and service providers, and implemented social investments that have touched lives in the six geo-political zones of the country,” he s

Mr. Adams added: “SNEPCo and indeed Shell are in Nigeria for the long haul. Our commitment is reflected in both our current and growth plans, all of which are grounded in principles of safety, affordability, and competitive performance.”