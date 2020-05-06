Face mask defaulters in Delta risk transfer to isolation centre

The Delta State Government has announced that anyone found not wearing a face mask is at risk of being taken to an isolation centre.

According to the government, henceforth, there shall be a no mask, no movement rule in the state.

The announcement was made after a meeting by the technical committee on the fight against the pandemic in the state, led by Governor Okowa, as a measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

The compulsory wearing of face masks is coming days after the lockdown in the state was partially relaxed.